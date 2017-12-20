Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2017

These 32 companies appeared on at least four of our eight most rigorous rankings of the year—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World list, Fortune Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.

Here are the companies that made our 2017 Blue Ribbon list: