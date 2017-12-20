Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2017

These 32 companies appeared on at least four of our eight most rigorous rankings of the year—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World list, Fortune Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.
Here are the companies that made our 2017 Blue Ribbon list:
6 List Appearances
Amazon.com (amzn)
No. 12 on the Fortune 500
No. 26 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 13 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Facebook (fb)
No. 98 on the Fortune 500
No. 393 on the Global 500
No. 6 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 13 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 3 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nvidia (nvda)
No. 387 on the Fortune 500
No. 39 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 36 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 16 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Salesforce.com (crm)
No. 326 on the Fortune 500
No. 8 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 36 on Change the World
No. 1 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
5 List Appearances
Adobe Systems (adbe)
No. 443 on the Fortune 500
No. 60 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 15 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Alphabet (Google) (googl)
No. 27 on the Fortune 500
No. 65 on the Global 500
No. 1 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 12 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
American Express (axp)
No. 86 on the Fortune 500
No. 315 on the Global 500
No. 69 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 41 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Centene (cnc)
No. 66 on the Fortune 500
No. 244 on the Global 500
No. 27 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 19 on Change the World
JPMorgan Chase (jpm)
No. 21 on the Fortune 500
No. 48 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 1 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
4 List Appearances
Accenture (acn)
No. 305 on the Global 500
No. 88 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 24 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Activision Blizzard (atvi)
No. 406 on the Fortune 500
No. 66 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 9 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Aflac (afl)
No. 126 on the Fortune 500
No. 483 on the Global 500
No. 91 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Apple (aapl)
No. 3 on the Fortune 500
No. 9 on the Global 500
No. 3 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
AT&T (t)
No. 9 on the Fortune 500
No. 19 on the Global 500
No. 93 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Capital One Financial (cof)
No. 100 on the Fortune 500
No. 395 on the Global 500
No. 17 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cisco Systems (csco)
No. 60 on the Fortune 500
No. 187 on the Global 500
No. 67 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cognizant Technology Solutions (ctsh)
No. 205 on the Fortune 500
No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 17 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Delta Air Lines (dal)
No. 71 on the Fortune 500
No. 257 on the Global 500
No. 63 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
FedEx (fdx)
No. 58 on the Fortune 500
No. 180 on the Global 500
No. 99 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Dynamics (gd)
No. 90 on the Fortune 500
No. 345 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies
Gilead Sciences (gild)
No. 92 on the Fortune 500
No. 358 on the Global 500
No. 63 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
World’s Most Admired Companies
Goldman Sachs Group (gs)
No. 78 on the Fortune 500
No. 271 on the Global 500
No. 62 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
IBM (ibm)
No. 32 on the Fortune 500
No. 81 on the Global 500
No. 35 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson (jnj)
No. 35 on the Fortune 500
No. 97 on the Global 500
No. 8 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Lockheed Martin (lmt)
No. 56 on the Fortune 500
No. 178 on the Global 500
No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies
Marriott International (mar)
No. 163 on the Fortune 500
No. 33 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 43 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Mastercard (ma)
No. 267 on the Fortune 500
No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 14 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies
Microsoft (msft)
No. 28 on the Fortune 500
No. 69 on the Global 500
No. 25 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nationwide
No. 68 on the Fortune 500
No. 254 on the Global 500
No. 54 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Publix Super Markets
No. 85 on the Fortune 500
No. 308 on the Global 500
No. 21 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
USAA
No. 102 on the Fortune 500
No. 401 on the Global 500
No. 35 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Wal-Mart Stores (wmt)
No. 1 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 7 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies