Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2017
Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville, Ill.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Fortune Editors
7:00 AM EST

These 32 companies appeared on at least four of our eight most rigorous rankings of the year—the Fortune 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World list, Fortune Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, and Businessperson of the Year. Now they’re on one more: our Blue Ribbon list.

Here are the companies that made our 2017 Blue Ribbon list:

6 List Appearances

Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, N.J.
David Williams—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon.com (amzn)

No. 12 on the Fortune 500
No. 26 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 13 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (fb)

No. 98 on the Fortune 500
No. 393 on the Global 500
No. 6 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 13 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 3 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (nvda)

No. 387 on the Fortune 500
No. 39 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 36  on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 1  on Businessperson of the Year
No. 16 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Salesforce.com (crm)

No. 326  on the Fortune 500
No. 8 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 36 on Change the World
No. 1 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

5 List Appearances

Adobe San Jose headquarters.
Courtesy of Adobe

Adobe Systems (adbe)

No. 443 on the Fortune 500
No. 60 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 15 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Alphabet (Google) (googl)

No. 27 on the Fortune 500
No. 65 on the Global 500
No. 1 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 12 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (axp)

No. 86 on the Fortune 500
No. 315 on the Global 500
No. 69 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 41 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (cnc)

No. 66 on the Fortune 500
No. 244 on the Global 500
No. 27 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 19 on Change the World

JPMorgan Chase (jpm)

No. 21 on the Fortune 500
No. 48 on the Global 500
No. 2 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 1 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

4 List Appearances

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Albert Gea—Reuters

Accenture (acn)

No. 305 on the Global 500
No. 88 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 24 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Activision Blizzard (atvi)

No. 406 on the Fortune 500
No. 66 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 9 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Aflac (afl)

No. 126 on the Fortune 500
No. 483 on the Global 500
No. 91 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (aapl)

No. 3 on the Fortune 500
No. 9 on the Global 500
No. 3 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

AT&T (t)

No. 9 on the Fortune 500
No. 19 on the Global 500
No. 93 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (cof)

No. 100 on the Fortune 500
No. 395 on the Global 500
No. 17 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (csco)

No. 60 on the Fortune 500
No. 187 on the Global 500
No. 67 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cognizant Technology Solutions (ctsh)

No. 205 on the Fortune 500
No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 17 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Delta Air Lines (dal)

No. 71 on the Fortune 500
No. 257 on the Global 500
No. 63 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

FedEx (fdx)

No. 58 on the Fortune 500
No. 180 on the Global 500
No. 99 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (gd)

No. 90 on the Fortune 500
No. 345 on the Global 500
No. 15 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies

Gilead Sciences (gild)

No. 92 on the Fortune 500
No. 358 on the Global 500
No. 63 on the Fastest-Growing Companies
World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs Group (gs)

No. 78 on the Fortune 500
No. 271 on the Global 500
No. 62 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

IBM (ibm)

No. 32 on the Fortune 500
No. 81 on the Global 500
No. 35 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (jnj)

No. 35 on the Fortune 500
No. 97 on the Global 500
No. 8 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Lockheed Martin (lmt)

No. 56 on the Fortune 500
No. 178 on the Global 500
No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year
World’s Most Admired Companies

Marriott International (mar)

No. 163 on the Fortune 500
No. 33 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
No. 43 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Mastercard (ma)

No. 267 on the Fortune 500
No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 14 on the Future 50
World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (msft)

No. 28 on the Fortune 500
No. 69 on the Global 500
No. 25 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nationwide

No. 68 on the Fortune 500
No. 254 on the Global 500
No. 54 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 85 on the Fortune 500
No. 308 on the Global 500
No. 21 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

USAA

No. 102 on the Fortune 500
No. 401 on the Global 500
No. 35 on 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Wal-Mart Stores (wmt)

No. 1 on the Fortune 500
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 7 on Change the World
World’s Most Admired Companies

