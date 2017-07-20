HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Goldman Sachs

271

Goldman Sachs Group

GS

U.S.

 

The Goldman Sachs became a shorthand for The Establishment during a tense presidential showdown last year, but you wouldn’t know that by the company’s post-election performance. Despite many a populist campaign trail jab, the bank has benefitted by the Trump administration, whose cabinet includes a number of Goldman alumni–not least among them U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. After the ballots were counted, the company’s stock price rocketed, easing pressure on executives to cut costs. Chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, back in the saddle after a cancer scare, has recently taken up Twitter, too. He posted his first ever Tweet in June, voicing his opposition to the President’s decision to abandon the international environmental pact known as the Paris Agreement.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Lloyd C. Blankfein

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.gs.com

Years on Global 500 List

18

Employees

34,400

Goldman Sachs Group is also featured in these fortune lists

#78

Fortune 500

#27

World’s Most Admired Companies

#62

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Goldman Sachs Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,712-3.8%
Profits ($M)$7,398.021.6%
Assets ($M)$860,165
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$86,893
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.6%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America, Goldman Keep Wall Street on a Roll

Lending revenue bump overshadows weak market performance

Read More →
Goldman Sachs Is Warming Up to Casual Dress Codes

Blame Silicon Valley’s sartorial influence.

Read More →
Cryptocurrencies Down 23% for July. Is This the Bottom?

Some say no lower.

Read More →
BlackRock's Top Economist Thinks Bitcoin and Ethereum Look Like a Bubble

"To me that looks pretty scary," Richard Turnill said.

Read More →
Goldman Sachs: This is Bitcoin's Sweet Spot

Here's how investors could get 110% back from investing in the cryptocurrency.

Read More →
270
272
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.