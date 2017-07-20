Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs became a shorthand for The Establishment during a tense presidential showdown last year, but you wouldn’t know that by the company’s post-election performance. Despite many a populist campaign trail jab, the bank has benefitted by the Trump administration, whose cabinet includes a number of Goldman alumni–not least among them U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. After the ballots were counted, the company’s stock price rocketed, easing pressure on executives to cut costs. Chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, back in the saddle after a cancer scare, has recently taken up Twitter, too. He posted his first ever Tweet in June, voicing his opposition to the President’s decision to abandon the international environmental pact known as the Paris Agreement.
CEO
Lloyd C. Blankfein
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
34,400
