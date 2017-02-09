We all know the catchy jingle; but “Nationwide is on your side” applies just as much to the insurance giant’s workforce as it does to its customers, according to employees. There’s an “emphasis placed on development” at the company, with managers and even top brass taking personal interest in workers’ professional development. In fact, 80% of leadership roles at Nationwide are filled internally. What’s more, the firm offers a “robust” pension plan after one year and an annual bonus for the entire workforce. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
54
Years on list
4
HQ location
Columbus, Ohio
Employees
-
Job openings (as of February 2018)
806
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1926
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
-
Website