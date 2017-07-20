HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Goodney — Bloomberg via Getty Images

48

J.P. Morgan Chase

JPM

U.S.

 

Despite CEO Jamie Dimon’s efforts to pare down the bank’s size, J.P. Morgan Chase is by far the biggest American bank by any measure, whether in terms of sales, stock market value or assets, which bounced back 6% last year to nearly $2.5 trillion. While J.P. Morgan has been a leader among banks in successfully navigating the stricter regulatory regime following the 2008 financial crisis, it has also been an outspoken critic of many of the new rules, with Dimon himself suggesting a reform roadmap for the Trump administration. As higher interest rates bolstered the bank’s position as one of the Fortune 500’s most profitable companies, J.P. Morgan stock returned nearly 35% in 2016.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

James Dimon

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.jpmorganchase.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

243,355

J.P. Morgan Chase is also featured in these fortune lists

#21

Fortune 500

#22

World’s Most Admired Companies

J.P. Morgan Chase: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$105,4864.4%
Profits ($M)$24,733.01.2%
Assets ($M)$2,490,972
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$254,190
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues23.4%
Profits as % of Assets1.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about J.P. Morgan Chase

Bank of America, Goldman Keep Wall Street on a Roll

Lending revenue bump overshadows weak market performance

Read More →
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: Trump Needs to Fix America's 'Stupid S--t'

"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen," the CEO said.

Read More →
Wells Fargo’s Shares Drop Despite Better-Than-Expected Quarter

The bank missed its goal for total operating revenue.

Read More →
JPMorgan Just Had Its Best-Ever Quarter, Thanks to Higher Interest Rates

Higher lending volumes and interest rates spell good times ahead

Read More →
IBM-Backed Hyperledger Releases New Blockchain Code 'Fabric'

Still no clear leaders in blockchain.

Read More →
47
49
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.