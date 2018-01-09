HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Andrew Gombert—Epa/REX/Shutterstock

98

Delta Air Lines

“Delta takes care of its people, and we take care of Delta,” say staffers at the airline. That reciprocal atmosphere can be seen in the form of the industry’s “richest” profit-sharing and rewards program [with nearly $5 billion in payouts over the past five years]. Luxe worker travel benefits “cement that we matter.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

63

Years on list

2

HQ location

Atlanta

Employees

83,996

Job openings (as of February 2018)

10,000

Industry

Transportation

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$39,639

Year founded

1928

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

113

Website

http://www.delta.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities40%
% African-American/Black21%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White61%
% Hispanic/Latino10%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Frontline leader
Avg. base pay (salaried)$83,769
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$9,678
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$93,447
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants1,000,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening83
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally38%
Jobs filled by referral7%
# New graduates hired-

