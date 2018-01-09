Delta Air Lines

“Delta takes care of its people, and we take care of Delta,” say staffers at the airline. That reciprocal atmosphere can be seen in the form of the industry’s “richest” profit-sharing and rewards program [with nearly $5 billion in payouts over the past five years]. Luxe worker travel benefits “cement that we matter.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
63
Years on list
2
HQ location
Atlanta
Employees
83,996
Job openings (as of February 2018)
10,000
Industry
Transportation
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$39,639
Year founded
1928
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
113
Website
