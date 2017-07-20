HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick T. Fallon — Bloomberg via Getty Images

393

Facebook

FB

U.S.

 

Facebook’s 16 straight quarters of blockbuster growth and profits have made it a Wall Street darling. Investors traded Facebook shares up 33% in 2015, even as the company increased its costs to cover ambitious (and expensive) long term bets like virtual reality headset Oculus Rift, messaging app WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Facebook’s early success with video ads and monetizing its photo sharing subsidiary Instagram have shown the company’s ambitious long term projects won’t hurt revenue growth in the short term. But with great power comes great responsibility, which Facebook has learned devastatingly quickly as the social network found itself as a battleground of trolls and fake news during (and well after) the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook Live, originally perceived as the future of the company increasingly depending on video, became a flashpoint after several broadcasts of police brutality, rape, suicide, and murder. Facebook has promised to hire human editors to keep the situation under control, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has even promised to visit every state in the nation to take a pulse on the social conversation “and the political climate” sparking speculation that Zuckerberg is planning a bid for a higher office.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Mark Zuckerberg

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Menlo Park, CA

Website

www.facebook.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

17,048

Facebook is also featured in these fortune lists

#98

Fortune 500

#9

World’s Most Admired Companies

#3

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,63854.2%
Profits ($M)$10,217.0177.0%
Assets ($M)$64,961
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$59,194
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues37.0%
Profits as % of Assets15.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Facebook

Why Google, Facebook, and Amazon Should Worry About Europe

Regulators are getting aggressive with tech giants—and the fines can be steep.

Read More →
How Google Is Changing Mobile Search to Compete With Facebook

But don’t call it a ‘News Feed.'

Read More →
Nasdaq and S&P Reach New Highs Powered by Tech Stocks

IBM dragged, serving as a tech stock outlier. Energy and health sectors advanced.

Read More →
Apple Just Got More Public About Its Artificial Intelligence Plans

With a new website.

Read More →
Facebook Could Be Moving Ahead With a Subscription News Service and Paywall

Users would be asked to subscribe after reading 10 monthly articles.

Read More →
392
394
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.