perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Cisco

48

Cisco

“A genuine sense of family” makes the culture stand out at this information technology giant, where new parents get up to 13 weeks of paid leave (nonprimary caregivers get four weeks), plus more available unpaid. A day off for birthdays, plus five paid days to volunteer, helps put “the Cisco experience truly above any other.”Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

67

Years on list

21

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

36,284

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,381

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$49,247

Year founded

1984

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

167

Website

http://www.cisco.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities46%
% African-American/Black3%
% Asian36%
% Caucasian/White52%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO36
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants309,023
Avg. # of applicants per opening54
FT voluntary turnover9%
Jobs filled internally46%
Jobs filled by referral14%
# New graduates hired669

News about Cisco

Cisco's Plan to Bring $67 Billion Back to the U.S. Could Be a Major Windfall for Its Investors

It's taking advantage of a lower tax rate for repatriated earnings included in last year's tax reform.

Read More →
Hackers Stole $50 Million in Cryptocurrency Using 'Poison' Google Ads

Cisco exposed a Ukrainian hacker group that robbed popular Bitcoin wallets.

Read More →
Inversion Deals, Barclays Charge, Unilever Threat: CEO Daily for February 12, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Bitcoin and Bug Bounties on the Hill, Apple and Cisco's Cyber Deal, iPhone Leak

This is your Cyber Saturday edition of Fortune's tech newsletter for February 10, 2018.

Read More →
The 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back in 2018

Fortune's annual ranking of the best companies for charity and volunteering.

Read More →
