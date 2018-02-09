“A genuine sense of family” makes the culture stand out at this information technology giant, where new parents get up to 13 weeks of paid leave (nonprimary caregivers get four weeks), plus more available unpaid. A day off for birthdays, plus five paid days to volunteer, helps put “the Cisco experience truly above any other.”Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
67
Years on list
21
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
36,284
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,381
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$49,247
Year founded
1984
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
167
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Cisco
It's taking advantage of a lower tax rate for repatriated earnings included in last year's tax reform.
Cisco exposed a Ukrainian hacker group that robbed popular Bitcoin wallets.
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
This is your Cyber Saturday edition of Fortune's tech newsletter for February 10, 2018.
Fortune's annual ranking of the best companies for charity and volunteering.