The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

7

Walmart

WMT

U.S.

The nation’s biggest retailer flexes its muscles to make its supply chain greener.

Walmart is using its mammoth clout as the nation’s largest retailer to push its tens of thousands of suppliers to gradually get rid of controversial chemicals, like the formaldehyde in wood resin–based products in about 90,000 household items. And the move has inspired competitors, including Target, to also make similar efforts. So far, Walmart says, its suppliers have removed almost all of the priority chemicals from the products it sells.

The changes are a logical extension of Walmart’s ­longer-term sustainability campaign. As of last count, the retailer was successfully diverting 82% of materials that used to be considered waste away from landfills, compared with 64% just a few years ago. And green-­consciousness isn’t incompatible with success: These initiatives haven’t ­prevented the retailer from racking up three years in a row of growing U.S. comparable sales. The planet-­conscious push is also undoubtedly helpful at a time when Walmart is looking to broaden its customer base, particularly among environmentally focused ­millennials.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

CEO

C. Douglas McMillon

Website

http://www.walmart.com

Employees

2,300,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$485,873

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$13,643

Market Value ($M)

$237,512

