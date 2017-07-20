HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Bad news for global stability usually means good news at defense giants like Lockheed Martin. With the threat of terrorism and, as a result, military budgets on the rise, the company is enjoying a favorable outlook. One of Lockheed’s major moneymakers is its F-35 joint strike fighter jet, which accounts for a fifth of its business. President Trump used the pricey aircraft to demonstrate his prowess as a negotiator; Lockheed later agreed to sell 90 of them to the Department of a Defense for $700 million less than the previous batch. Meanwhile the world’s largest defense contractor divested its Information Systems and Global Solutions group as it integrated Sikorsky Aircraft, a 2015 acquisition.

CEO

Marillyn A. Hewson

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Bethesda, MD

Website

www.lockheedmartin.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

97,000

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$50,6589.8%
Profits ($M)$5,302.047.1%
Assets ($M)$47,806
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,511
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.5%
Profits as % of Assets11.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity350.9%
News about Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Will Test a Missile Defense System Mere Days After North Korea's Launch

Its name? THAAD. Its success rate? 100% to date.

Read More →
Lockheed Signs Pact With Tata to Make F-16 Planes in India

The production base will be moved to India.

Read More →
Boeing Unveils New Single-Aisle Jet at Paris Airshow to Take On Airbus

In its best-selling 737 aircraft range, after runaway sales of the Airbus A321neo.

Read More →
Is SpaceX Undercutting the Competition Even More Than Anyone Thought?

New Air Force budget estimates suggest so.

Read More →
5 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

A 'Trump Bump' at the Pentagon should boost these companies.

Read More →
