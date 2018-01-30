HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

89

Goldman Sachs

Ambition abounds at the storied firm, where employees appreciate the chance to work with “phenomenal talent.” Goldman champions an environment of “evolution and improvement,” offering “a constant stream of development opportunities.” And junior staff feel “empowered by senior leaders” to take ownership and propose ideas.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

62

Years on list

21

HQ location

New York City

Employees

34,440

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,300

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$30,608

Year founded

1869

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

29

Website

http://www.goldmansachs.com
Represents a global count of employees.
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Medical facility at all locations
Diversity
% Minorities37%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian23%
% Caucasian/White55%
% Hispanic/Latino8%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity8%
Paid Time Off
General PTO22
# Sick days9
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Other Exempt (Analysts, Program Analysts, Associates, and Professional Non-Exempt)
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired2,501

