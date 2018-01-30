Goldman Sachs

Ambition abounds at the storied firm, where employees appreciate the chance to work with “phenomenal talent.” Goldman champions an environment of “evolution and improvement,” offering “a constant stream of development opportunities.” And junior staff feel “empowered by senior leaders” to take ownership and propose ideas.
Rank last year
62
Years on list
21
HQ location
New York City
Employees
34,440
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,300
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$30,608
Year founded
1869
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
29
Website
