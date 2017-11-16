Businessperson of the Year

It starts with results. Each December, when we choose Fortunes Businessperson of the Year, we focus first on CEOs who are delivering the goods. Through an exhaustive screening process, we rank companies by 12- and 36-month increases in profits, revenues, and stock performance, then go deeper to include factors like return on capital. (We give more weight to the 12-month results to identify who’s on top today, but also include the 36-month figures to weed out those who may have just had a lucky year.) But it’s not only about the numbers. We lean toward CEOs with vision—those impacting the world beyond their companies. The 20 star executives featured on the pages that follow are doing nothing less than defining the future of business.

Jeff Bezos

CEO, Amazon.com
Wesley Mann for Fortune

In the 23 years since he founded Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos has become the whirling dervish of corporate titans, a maestro of a voracious conglomerate with enough side hustles to impress the most ambitious entrepreneur. His widely admired but tough-to-imitate approach is now a mantra for both MBAs and would-be disrupters: Build scale by lowering prices, and defer profits until later. Meanwhile, the rise of online computing provider Amazon Web Services—which is both a market leader and highly profitable—has given Bezos an unexpected win. Next up is international expansion, where ferocious competition lies in wait. —Adam Lashinsky

