19

Centene

CNC

U.S.

Keeping Affordable Care Act customers covered as uncertainty narrows their options.

In mid-August, about 8,000 people in 14 Nevada counties faced the likelihood that they’d have no Affordable Care Act health-plan options in 2018. Then, insurer Centene announced that one of its subsidiaries would serve the state’s “bare” counties. This same subsidiary is a key part of Nevada’s Medicaid managed-care program. Centene is betting it can succeed in markets that higher-profile insurers have fled in the face of continuing uncertainty over the ACA. The bet is paying off financially: Centene reported $12 billion in total revenues in the second quarter (a 10% year-over-year improvement).

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance & Managed Care

CEO

Michael Neidorff

Website

http://www.centene.com

Employees

30,500

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$40,721

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$562

Market Value ($M)

$14,945

Centene is also featured in these fortune lists

#66

Fortune 500

#244

Global 500

News about Centene

Three Years After Michael Brown's Death Ferguson Has New Leadership, Contentious Debates And Hope

A current of activism and community building still runs strong in the St. Louis suburb.

Read More →
This Health Insurer Shows You Can Make Money With Obamacare After All

Centene boosted profits in 2Q and raised its outlook for the full year

Read More →
The Companies of the Year

Our 2016 Blue Ribbon list

Read More →
Here's How Much Money Pharma and Health-Care CEOs Made Last Year

Someone's total compensation was $47 million.

Read More →
UnitedHealth Hasn't Given Up on Obamacare Altogether

It still has some irons in the fire.

Read More →
