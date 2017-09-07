Keeping Affordable Care Act customers covered as uncertainty narrows their options.
In mid-August, about 8,000 people in 14 Nevada counties faced the likelihood that they’d have no Affordable Care Act health-plan options in 2018. Then, insurer Centene announced that one of its subsidiaries would serve the state’s “bare” counties. This same subsidiary is a key part of Nevada’s Medicaid managed-care program. Centene is betting it can succeed in markets that higher-profile insurers have fled in the face of continuing uncertainty over the ACA. The bet is paying off financially: Centene reported $12 billion in total revenues in the second quarter (a 10% year-over-year improvement).
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance & Managed Care
CEO
Michael Neidorff
Website
Employees
30,500
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$40,721
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$562
Market Value ($M)
$14,945
#66
#244
