60

Accenture

This professional services giant puts a “strong focus” on originality— building Innovation Labs around the world to bring new tech to clients and offering awards and retreats for “inventors” inside the company. Employees love the “agile” and “inspiring” teams, and say that when it comes to inclusion, Accenture “really means it.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

88

Years on list

10

HQ location

New York, N.Y.

Employees

50,000

Job openings (as of February 2018)

3,300

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$34,900

Year founded

1989

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.accenture.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities51%
% African-American/Black7%
% Asian33%
% Caucasian/White47%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timersyes
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Consultant
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening46
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally24%
Jobs filled by referral26%
# New graduates hired-

