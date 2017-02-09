This professional services giant puts a “strong focus” on originality— building Innovation Labs around the world to bring new tech to clients and offering awards and retreats for “inventors” inside the company. Employees love the “agile” and “inspiring” teams, and say that when it comes to inclusion, Accenture “really means it.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
88
Years on list
10
HQ location
New York, N.Y.
Employees
50,000
Job openings (as of February 2018)
3,300
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$34,900
Year founded
1989
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
News about Accenture
