Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon has become one of the most powerful companies of the modern era. Its stock has risen more than 85% over the past year, in anticipation of more of the same: With forays into cloud computing, streaming video, and high-end grocery stores (through its blockbuster 2017 purchase of Whole Foods), there doesn’t seem to be a business that Bezos is afraid of entering. Amazon has come under fire for its labor practices, and some investors want the company to improve its overall profitability. Its recent move to raise its minimum wage for low-ranking workers, to $15 an hour, could address the former criticism while making it more challenging to address the latter.
Overall Score
3
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Jeff P. Bezos
Website
Employees
566,000
HQ Location
Seattle
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$208,125
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$6,275
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$856,108
