The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon has become one of the most powerful companies of the modern era. Its stock has risen more than 85% over the past year, in anticipation of more of the same: With forays into cloud computing, streaming video, and high-end grocery stores (through its blockbuster 2017 purchase of Whole Foods), there doesn’t seem to be a business that Bezos is afraid of entering. Amazon has come under fire for its labor practices, and some investors want the company to improve its overall profitability. Its recent move to raise its minimum wage for low-ranking workers, to $15 an hour, could address the former criticism while making it more challenging to address the latter.

Overall Score

3

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Jeff P. Bezos

Website

http://www.amazon.com

Employees

566,000

HQ Location

Seattle

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$208,125

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$6,275

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$856,108

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

