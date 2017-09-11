The market for graphics chips is booming, and Silicon Valley’s Nvidia hasn’t missed out on the fun, rewarding investors with a three-year return of 101%.
Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Industry
Semiconductors
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
3
CEO
Jensen Huang
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
NVIDIA is also featured in these fortune lists
#387
