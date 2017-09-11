HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

36

NVIDIA

NVDA
 

The market for graphics chips is booming, and Silicon Valley’s Nvidia hasn’t missed out on the fun, rewarding investors with a three-year return of 101%.

Location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

1

Years on List

3

CEO

Jensen Huang

Website

http://www.nvidia.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
NVIDIA is also featured in these fortune lists

#387

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$7,542
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$1,965
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank91
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate17%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank45
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate43%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank2
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate101%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio53
News about NVIDIA

Why Bitcoin is Boosting Graphics Card Sales and Not Their Manufacturers' Stocks

But investors still worry about a bubble.

Read More →
AMD Goes After Workstation PC Market With Ryzen Pro Chip

Intel has already pre-announced its response.

Read More →
Walmart Taps Nvidia for Massive Cloud to Take on Amazon

Analyst: Walmart is building massive AI cloud to take on Amazon.

Read More →
Another Top Executive Is Leaving Intel

Stacy Smith was once seen as a possible CEO candidate.

Read More →
Intel Unveils Newest Chips To Speed Laptops

Beats AMD to portable market.

Read More →
