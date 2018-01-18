Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Location
Menlo Park, Calif.
Industry Ranking
2*
Previous Industry Ranking
2
Previous Top 50 Ranking
-
Website
Overall Score
7.59
News about Facebook
Commentary: Apple Avoided $40 Billion in Taxes. Now It Wants a Gold Star?
The tech giant has spent millions on lobbying the new tax bill.
Facebook Adds First Black Board Member, Former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault
Kenneth Chenault retired from American Express in October.
The Winklevoss Twins Have Lost Nearly $1 Billion in the Bitcoin Meltdown
Billionaires no more?
Facebook to Stream More E-Sports Including 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' Tournament
Highlights the growth of competitive video gaming.
Apple and Google Are Rerouting Their Employee Buses as Attacks Resume
Anti-gentrification protests may be back.
