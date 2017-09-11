HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

David Williams — Bloomberg via Getty Images

9

Amazon.com

AMZN
 

The online retail giant has become a dominant purveyor of web-hosted software services. Its purchase of Whole Foods promises to make it a grocery titan too.

Location

Seattle, Wash.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

1

Years on List

4

CEO

Jeff Bezos

Website

http://www.amazon.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Amazon.com is also featured in these fortune lists

#12

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$142,573
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$2,582
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank68
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate22%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank6
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate121%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank18
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate44%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio229
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos Wants Amazon Studios To Find Its Own ‘Game of Thrones’

Big shows that can "move the needle" are in. Zelda Fitzgerald is out.

Read More →
Target's Prices Are Getting Cheaper and So Is Its Stock

It's the reality of competing with Amazon and Walmart.

Read More →
Facebook's Big Push Into Video Comes With a Big Price Tag

The social networking giant is ramping up its Watch digital video service.

Read More →
How a Simple Hack Can Take Over Amazon Echo or Google Home Devices

Is someone else controlling your virtual personal assistant?

Read More →
Russell Wilson's New Social Media Startup Is for Celebrities and Super-Fans

The NFL quarterback has some notable venture investors lined up.

Read More →
