The online retail giant has become a dominant purveyor of web-hosted software services. Its purchase of Whole Foods promises to make it a grocery titan too.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Seattle, Wash.
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
4
CEO
Jeff Bezos
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Amazon.com is also featured in these fortune lists
#12
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Amazon.com
Jeff Bezos Wants Amazon Studios To Find Its Own ‘Game of Thrones’
Big shows that can "move the needle" are in. Zelda Fitzgerald is out.
Read More →
Target's Prices Are Getting Cheaper and So Is Its Stock
It's the reality of competing with Amazon and Walmart.
Read More →
Facebook's Big Push Into Video Comes With a Big Price Tag
The social networking giant is ramping up its Watch digital video service.
Read More →
How a Simple Hack Can Take Over Amazon Echo or Google Home Devices
Is someone else controlling your virtual personal assistant?
Read More →
Russell Wilson's New Social Media Startup Is for Celebrities and Super-Fans
The NFL quarterback has some notable venture investors lined up.
Read More →