Marc Benioff
The uninitiated observer of online software purveyor Salesforce would be forgiven for not knowing that Benioff is a businessman. He tends to speak foremost about causes like health care and education and oceans and equality. It’s such a long list, really, that it often takes Benioff a while to get around to discussing revenues and products and business strategy. But make no mistake: Business is one of Benioff’s passions, and by creating a new model for selling software he’s been able to build Salesforce into a fast-growing enterprise with nearly $10 billion in revenue—which helps the CEO focus on all those areas that need his attention. —Adam Lashinsky