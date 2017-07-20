HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Caryn Oxford

257

Delta Air Lines

DAL

U.S.

 

Delta’s Ed Bastian has just celebrated his first anniversary as CEO and in a short time has established a warmer, less in-your-face leadership style than his predecessor, the legendary Richard Anderson. Where Anderson had punctuated the company’s outstanding performance metrics with sharp elbows thrown at competitors, bureaucrats, and regulators alike, Bastian has chosen a more moderate path. He has impressed employees with his personal touches, like two public apologies after a massive IT meltdown last summer and weather-related service disruptions grounded thousands of flights over a nightmarish five days this spring. One immediate benefit to Bastian’s approach is an expanded presence in key Asian markets. He successfully mended fences with Korean Air, smoothing a longstanding rift over revenue share and pricing as members of the SkyTeam Alliance. In the new relationship, the two airlines can begin selling each other’s tickets for certain flights, and in June, Delta launches a new non-stop flight from Atlanta to Seoul. The company cited fuel prices for its most recent revenue dip–for the quarter ending in March it reported $847 million, a $713 million decrease from the March 2016 quarter. Still, the bumps may be behind it. Delta’s passenger unit revenue for May increased 3.5% year over year.

CEO

Edward H. Bastian

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.delta.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

83,756

Delta Air Lines is also featured in these fortune lists

#71

Fortune 500

#31

World’s Most Admired Companies

#63

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Delta Air Lines: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$39,639-2.6%
Profits ($M)$4,373.0-3.4%
Assets ($M)$51,261
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$12,287
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.0%
Profits as % of Assets8.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity35.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

