100 Best Companies to Work For

35

Marriott International

The world’s largest hotel company, still in the midst of its integration with Starwood, has preserved its prized culture as it’s scaled. Employees feel that “at Marriott, we are family”—even when there are 136,000-plus of them. They say they feel “treated as individuals and not one large machine” and embrace the company’s commitment to diversity. And, in an era when many companies seem to be falling all over their youngest workers, Marriott showers its longest-serving employees with special perks: veterans of 25 years—who number more than 10,000—get lifetime free stays at Marriott properties (pending availability), even after they leave. Those who’ve been at the company for 50 years—16 at last count—get that too, plus a cash award of $5,000. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

33

Years on list

21

HQ location

Bethesda, Md.

Employees

136,781

Job openings (as of February 2018)

6,182

Industry

Hospitality

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$17,072

Year founded

1927

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

816

Website

http://www.marriott.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities65%
% African-American/Black21%
% Asian11%
% Caucasian/White35%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander1%
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days17
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Event Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth36%
# of job applicants1,142,112
Avg. # of applicants per opening21
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally28%
Jobs filled by referral21%
# New graduates hired449

Marriott Plans to Woo Chinese Tourists in a Venture With Alibaba

Meet Fliggy.

Read More →
