The world’s largest hotel company, still in the midst of its integration with Starwood, has preserved its prized culture as it’s scaled. Employees feel that “at Marriott, we are family”—even when there are 136,000-plus of them. They say they feel “treated as individuals and not one large machine” and embrace the company’s commitment to diversity. And, in an era when many companies seem to be falling all over their youngest workers, Marriott showers its longest-serving employees with special perks: veterans of 25 years—who number more than 10,000—get lifetime free stays at Marriott properties (pending availability), even after they leave. Those who’ve been at the company for 50 years—16 at last count—get that too, plus a cash award of $5,000. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
33
Years on list
21
HQ location
Bethesda, Md.
Employees
136,781
Job openings (as of February 2018)
6,182
Industry
Hospitality
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$17,072
Year founded
1927
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
816
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Marriott International
Joining a long line of multinational companies apologizing for hurting China's sensibilities.
The Australian airline will no longer refer to Taiwan and Hong Kong as countries.
The Paris move mirrors initiatives already in place in London and Amsterdam.