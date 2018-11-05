HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Mastercard

48

Mastercard

MA

Purchase, N.Y.

Industry

Consumer Credit Card and Related Services

Location

Purchase, N.Y.

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

2

Previous Top 50 Ranking

-

Website

https://www.mastercard.com

Overall Score

7.39

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation33%
People Management33%
Use of Corporate Assets22%
Social Responsibility11%
Quality of Management22%
Financial Soundness22%
Long-Term Investment Value22%
Quality of Products/Services33%
Global Competitiveness22%
News about Mastercard

Chinese Economy, Visa and Mastercard, PG&E CEO: CEO Daily for January 14, 2019

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
World Bank, Federal Reserve, Samsung and LG: CEO Daily for January 8, 2019

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Mastercard Drops Its Name From Company Logo

Following in Apple, Target's, and Nike into "post-text" future.

Read More →
U.S. Retailers Had a Very Merry Christmas, According to Early Sales Data

But department stores and some product categories took a tough hit.

Read More →
Credit Card Chips Fail to Halt Fraud, Survey Says

93% of stolen cards had EMV chip technology, according to a new study.

Read More →
