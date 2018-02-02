Few companies hold such a singular place in the history of American innovation or play such a pivotal role in its infrastructure. Still, staffers say it’s “not intimidating” and that they can “bring their whole selves to work.” AT&T also invests big in its people, spending $250 million a year on training and $30 million on tuition assistance.
Rank last year
93
Years on list
1
HQ location
Dallas
Employees
200,000
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,000
Industry
Telecommunications
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
-
Year founded
1877
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
