HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of USAA

19

USAA

With a focus on providing financial products to military families, USAA fosters understanding of its target market by hosting a day of basic training for 450 employee volunteers each year. And up to $10,000 in tuition assistance contribute to a diverse workplace, where minorities hold 46% of jobs.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

35

Years on list

13

HQ location

San Antonio, Texas

Employees

32,896

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,318

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$27,131

Year founded

1922

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

39

Website

http://www.usaa.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities46%
% African-American/Black9%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White53%
% Hispanic/Latino29%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days22
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers13
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Claims Service Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth8%
# of job applicants276,788
Avg. # of applicants per opening149
FT voluntary turnover3%
Jobs filled internally40%
Jobs filled by referral14%
# New graduates hired238
18
20
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.