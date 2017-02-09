With a focus on providing financial products to military families, USAA fosters understanding of its target market by hosting a day of basic training for 450 employee volunteers each year. And up to $10,000 in tuition assistance contribute to a diverse workplace, where minorities hold 46% of jobs.
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
35
Years on list
13
HQ location
San Antonio, Texas
Employees
32,896
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,318
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$27,131
Year founded
1922
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
39
Website