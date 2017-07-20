Capital One Financial

The financial holding company’s businesses include credit cards and retail and commercial banks. In 2016 it performed above average compared to its peers, chasing growth in its card and auto businesses as it invested in its own digital transformation. But growth in this industry carries upfront costs, and that chase weighed down 2016 earnings compared to 2015: $3.8 billion in net income, down $299 million from the year before. A surging stock market helped offset things.
CEO
Richard D. Fairbank
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
McLean, VA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
7
Employees
47,300
#100
