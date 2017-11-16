Ajaypal “Ajay” Banga
When Banga ascended to the top job at Mastercard, it was 2010, the company had just gone public, and new disrupters like Square and PayPal had just come on the mobile payments scene. Banga’s strategy: double down on tech. The consumer products lifer, who had clocked stints at Nestlé, Pepsico, and Citibank, rolled out a slew of innovations from biometric cards to payment technology embedded in devices like fitness bands and even dressing room mirrors. Such steps, and an increase in consumer spending, have helped drive up sales and profits by double-digit percentages in the past year. —Leigh Gallagher