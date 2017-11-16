Businessperson of the Year

It starts with results. Each December, when we choose Fortunes Businessperson of the Year, we focus first on CEOs who are delivering the goods. Through an exhaustive screening process, we rank companies by 12- and 36-month increases in profits, revenues, and stock performance, then go deeper to include factors like return on capital. (We give more weight to the 12-month results to identify who’s on top today, but also include the 36-month figures to weed out those who may have just had a lucky year.) But it’s not only about the numbers. We lean toward CEOs with vision—those impacting the world beyond their companies. The 20 star executives featured on the pages that follow are doing nothing less than defining the future of business.

Ajaypal “Ajay” Banga

CEO, Mastercard
When Banga ascended to the top job at Mastercard, it was 2010, the company had just gone public, and new disrupters like Square and PayPal had just come on the mobile payments scene. Banga’s strategy: double down on tech. The consumer products lifer, who had clocked stints at Nestlé, Pepsico, and Citibank, rolled out a slew of innovations from biometric cards to payment technology embedded in devices like fitness bands and even dressing room mirrors. Such steps, and an increase in consumer spending, have helped drive up sales and profits by double-digit percentages in the past year. —Leigh Gallagher

