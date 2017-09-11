Centene’s 2016 acquisition of Health Net made it the nation’s top Medicaid provider and helped boost its annual revenue by nearly 80%.
Location
St. Louis, Mo.
Industry
Health Care: Insurance & Managed Care
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
1
Years on List
2
CEO
Michael Neidorff
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Centene is also featured in these fortune lists
#66
