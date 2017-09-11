HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Courtesy of Centene

27

Centene

CNC
 

Centene’s 2016 acquisition of Health Net made it the nation’s top Medicaid provider and helped boost its annual revenue by nearly 80%.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Location

St. Louis, Mo.

Industry

Health Care: Insurance & Managed Care

Sector

Health Care

Current Streak

1

Years on List

2

CEO

Michael Neidorff

Website

http://www.centene.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Centene is also featured in these fortune lists

#66

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$45,378
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$717
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank11
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate53%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank72
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate30%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank44
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate28%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio16
