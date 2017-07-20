HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Achille Bigliardi

187

Cisco Systems

CSCO

U.S.

 

Networking giant Cisco is plowing ahead under the management of CEO Chuck Robbins, a man whom longtime Cisco CEO and Silicon Valley luminary John Chambers once called an “execution machine.” The technology landscape is in the midst of a major shift as more businesses spend more money on cloud services from companies like Amazon and Microsoft than on datacenter hardware, the kind that has historically been Cisco’s specialty. As the company forges ahead, retooling its business for the cloud era, it has been simultaneously cutting costs while gobbling up upstarts. In the two years that Robbins has been in charge, Cisco has made about 20 acquisitions, including snatching up AppDynamics, an application analytics firm, for $3.7 billion just before the company was set to list on a stock exchange, and Viptela, a leader in software-defined networking, for $610 million in May. Expect to see more acquisitions as Cisco continues its transformation from a hardware-first company to one with software at its core.

CEO

Charles H. Robbins

Sector

Technology

Industry

Network and Other Communications Equipment

HQ Location

San Jose, CA

Website

www.cisco.com

Years on Global 500 List

18

Employees

73,700

Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.
Cisco Systems is also featured in these fortune lists

#60

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

#67

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Cisco Systems: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$49,2470.2%
Profits ($M)$10,739.019.6%
Assets ($M)$121,652
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$63,586
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues21.8%
Profits as % of Assets8.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.9%
News about Cisco Systems

Why Google, Facebook, and Amazon Should Worry About Europe

Regulators are getting aggressive with tech giants—and the fines can be steep.

How to Get a Fortune 500 Company to Act Like a Startup

Senior leaders need to get out of the way and trust their teams

Exclusive: AppDynamics Snags NFL Exec to Lead AppD Innovation Labs Charge

Linda Tong will head up AppDynamics Innovation Labs.

Cisco Just Bought This Networking Security Startup

Another way for Cisco to focus on selling software services by subscription.

FTC Gives Broadcom Antitrust Consent to Buy Brocade

Brocade's biggest competitor is Cisco, which gets its chips from Broadcom, making this a tricky deal

