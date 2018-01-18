HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Gary Hershorn—Getty Images

27

Goldman Sachs Group

GS

Megabanks

Industry

Megabanks

Location

New York City

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

4

Previous Top 50 Ranking

27

Website

http://www.goldmansachs.com

Overall Score

6.61

#78

Fortune 500

#271

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets2
Social Responsibility6
Quality of Management3
Financial Soundness6
Long-Term Investment Value2
Quality of Products/Services3
Global Competitiveness1
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Posts Its First Quarterly Loss in 6 Years Thanks to Trump's Tax Bill

As effective tax rate for 2017 rises to 61.5%.

Read More →
Spotify Might Have Already Confidentially Filed for Its IPO Last Month

The music streaming service could be aiming for a first-quarter NYSE direct listing.

Read More →
Goldman Sachs Sends Up a Warning Flag About Cryptocurrencies in 2018

Imbalances in credit markets and crypto will shadow the 2018 economy, says a Goldman economist

Read More →
Here’s Why Netflix Execs Will Be Very Happy With the GOP Tax Bill

Netflix’s top executives will now get paid in full no matter how the company does.

Read More →
Goldman Sachs Is Taking a $5 Billion Hit From the Republican Tax Bill

Mainly because of a tax targeting earnings held abroad.

Read More →
26
28
