Industry
Megabanks
Location
New York City
Industry Ranking
2
Previous Industry Ranking
4
Previous Top 50 Ranking
27
Website
Overall Score
6.61
Goldman Sachs Group is also featured in these fortune lists
#78
#271
News about Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Posts Its First Quarterly Loss in 6 Years Thanks to Trump's Tax Bill
As effective tax rate for 2017 rises to 61.5%.
Read More →
Spotify Might Have Already Confidentially Filed for Its IPO Last Month
The music streaming service could be aiming for a first-quarter NYSE direct listing.
Read More →
Goldman Sachs Sends Up a Warning Flag About Cryptocurrencies in 2018
Imbalances in credit markets and crypto will shadow the 2018 economy, says a Goldman economist
Read More →
Here’s Why Netflix Execs Will Be Very Happy With the GOP Tax Bill
Netflix’s top executives will now get paid in full no matter how the company does.
Read More →
Goldman Sachs Is Taking a $5 Billion Hit From the Republican Tax Bill
Mainly because of a tax targeting earnings held abroad.
Read More →