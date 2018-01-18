Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Location
Seattle
Industry Ranking
2*
Previous Industry Ranking
3
Previous Top 50 Ranking
2
Website
Overall Score
7.59
Tie in rank.
News about Amazon
Amazon Joins Growing List of Employers That Won't Ask About Your Salary History
It's been a big week for wage equality.
Commentary: Apple Avoided $40 Billion in Taxes. Now It Wants a Gold Star?
The tech giant has spent millions on lobbying the new tax bill.
Amazon Shifts Its Video Streaming Focus to Go After More Blockbusters
Amazon Studios is reportedly looking to acquire more high-budget blockbuster films for its streaming service.
A 21-ft Cactus, Flirty Tweets, And Hyperloop: 10 Amazon HQ2 Bids That Didn’t Work
Some cities were more desperate than others.
Amazon Has Narrowed Its List of HQ2 Candidates to These 20 Sites
Including one nominee in Canada.
