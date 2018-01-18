HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

2

Amazon

AMZN

Internet Services and Retailing

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Location

Seattle

Industry Ranking

2*

Previous Industry Ranking

3

Previous Top 50 Ranking

2

Website

http://www.amazon.com

Overall Score

7.59

Tie in rank.
Amazon is also featured in these fortune lists

#12

Fortune 500

#26

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management3
Use of Corporate Assets1
Social Responsibility6
Quality of Management2
Financial Soundness3
Long-Term Investment Value2
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness3
