Our History

Henry Robinson Luce founded Fortune magazine in 1929 in the wake of the Great Depression and the death of Yale classmate Briton Hadden, with whom he cofounded Time magazine and the Time-Fortune Corporation (later Time Incorporated) in 1922. In a 1929 prospectus for advertisers, Luce wrote that Fortune should be “the Ideal Super-Class Magazine” for “wealthy and influential people.” It should be, he added, “surpassingly beautiful” and “so richly illustrated and so distinguished in appearance that it will be instinctive to turn the pages. And having turned the pages, his reader will discover the editorial content of such arresting vitality that, were it but mimeographed on cheapest newsprint, he would still pay dearly for it.” Its price? $10 per year, “a barrier so high that only the reader both enthusiastic and well-to-do will vault it.”

The first issue of Fortune, featuring on its cover the Roman goddess Fortuna with her wheel, was distributed to subscribers beginning in February 1930. (The magazine was not initially available on newsstands.) As with Time, Luce made himself editor of Fortune; its first managing editor was Parker Lloyd-Smith and its first art editor was Thomas Maitland Cleland. Fortune’s first headquarters were located in the Chrysler Building at 135 East 42nd Street in New York City; it later moved to the Time-Life Building at 1271 Avenue of the Americas and is currently headquartered at 225 Liberty Street.

The pages of Fortune have been filled with the work of some of the world’s greatest writers, editors, illustrators, and photographers. Among them: Ansel Adams, James Agee, Constantin Alajálov, John Atherton, Herbert Bayer, Lester Beal, Thomas Benrimo, Joseph Binder, Margaret Bourke-White, A.M. Cassandre, Thomas Maitland Cleland, Miguel Covarrubias, Walker Evans, John Kenneth Galbraith, George Gusti, Ernest Hemingway, Alfred Kazin, Fernand Léger, Fred Ludekens, Dwight Macdonald, Archibald MacLeish, Erik Nitsche, Miné Okubo, Antonio Petruccelli, Diego Rivera, Ben Shahn, and Charles Sheeler.

Today, Fortune is one of the world’s leading business media brands and comprises a multinational monthly magazine, daily website, and conference series. It is owned and published by the Meredith Corporation and occupies offices in Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

Our Mission

Luce outlined Fortune’s mission in Volume 1, Issue 1 of the magazine:

“FORTUNE’S purpose is to reflect Industrial Life in ink and paper and word and picture as the finest skyscraper reflects it in stone and steel and architecture. Business takes FORTUNE to the tip of the wing of the airplane and through the depths of the ocean along be-barnacled cables. It forces FORTUNE to peer into dazzling furnaces and into the faces of bankers. FORTUNE must follow the chemist to the brink of worlds newer than Columbus found and it must jog with freight cars across Nevada’s desert. FORTUNE is involved in the fashions of flappers and in glass made from sand. It is packed in millions of cans and saluted by Boards of Directors on the pinnacles of skyscrapers. Mountains diminish, rivers change their course and thirty million people assemble nightly at the cinema. Into all these matters FORTUNE will inquire with unbridled curiosity. And, above all, FORTUNE will make its discoveries clear, coherent, vivid, so that the reading of it may be one of the keenest pleasures in the life of every subscriber.”

Our Editorial Standards

Fortune is committed to producing journalism that meets the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, transparency, and lawfulness. Our print, digital, and live products aim to inform, delight, illuminate, and help our readers, viewers, and attendees. We believe that our products must reflect our commitment to quality and integrity and we recognize that our reputation depends on upholding these journalistic values.

Who We Are

