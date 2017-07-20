HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

81

IBM

U.S.

 

Another quarter, another revenue slide for the tech behemoth. Indeed, IBM reported its twentieth straight quarter of declining sales, which puts CEO Ginni Rometty squarely in the hot seat. A longtime employee of the company, Rometty is working to shift attention away from IBM’s declining businesses and toward its “higher value” opportunities, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, mobility, analytics, and security. (The company has made several acquisitions to that end.) But 104-year-old IBM is a big ship to turn, and it’s going to take more than green shoots in its cognitive computing division to change course.

CEO

Virginia M. Rometty

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

HQ Location

Armonk, NY

Website

www.ibm.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

414,400

IBM is also featured in these fortune lists

#32

Fortune 500

#24

World’s Most Admired Companies

#47

Change the World

IBM: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$79,919-3.1%
Profits ($M)$11,872.0-10.0%
Assets ($M)$117,470
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$18,246
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues14.9%
Profits as % of Assets10.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity65.1%
News about IBM

Why Google, Facebook, and Amazon Should Worry About Europe

Regulators are getting aggressive with tech giants—and the fines can be steep.

Read More →
Why Blue Apron Shouldn’t Fret About Amazon’s New Meal Kits

Most people would give up their loyalty to something better.

Read More →
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Reach Record Highs Thanks to Technology Stocks

The S&P 500 tech sector set a record closing high.

Read More →
Nasdaq and S&P Reach New Highs Powered by Tech Stocks

IBM dragged, serving as a tech stock outlier. Energy and health sectors advanced.

Read More →
How a Second-Place Company Can Be a Winner

Business lessons from Apple, Pepsi, Adidas and, of course, Avis.

Read More →
