Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

3

Apple

AAPL

U.S.

Serving health, education, and the climate with some of the world’s most popular products.

With roughly a billion of its smartphones, computers, and other gadgets in circulation, ­Apple has a larger cultural footprint than any other tech company. In an interview with Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky, featured in this month’s issue of Fortune, Apple CEO Tim Cook makes the case that those products are intrinsically a force for good—from the process of their construction (Apple runs its own facilities overwhelmingly on renewable energy), to their potential as a tool for medical research, to the 2 million U.S. jobs Apple believes it creates through its “app economy.” The value of this $815 billion company, in other words, goes far beyond its market cap.

Impact Segment

Education/Discovery

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computers, Office Equipment

CEO

Timothy Cook

Website

http://www.apple.com

Employees

116,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$215,639

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$45,687

Market Value ($M)

$841,416

