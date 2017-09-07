Serving health, education, and the climate with some of the world’s most popular products.
With roughly a billion of its smartphones, computers, and other gadgets in circulation, Apple has a larger cultural footprint than any other tech company. In an interview with Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky, featured in this month’s issue of Fortune, Apple CEO Tim Cook makes the case that those products are intrinsically a force for good—from the process of their construction (Apple runs its own facilities overwhelmingly on renewable energy), to their potential as a tool for medical research, to the 2 million U.S. jobs Apple believes it creates through its “app economy.” The value of this $815 billion company, in other words, goes far beyond its market cap.
Impact Segment
Education/Discovery
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
CEO
Timothy Cook
Website
Employees
116,000
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$215,639
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$45,687
Market Value ($M)
$841,416
