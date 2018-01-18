HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

2017 SPENCER LOWELL, INC

15

Salesforce

CRM

Computer Software

Industry

Computer Software

Location

San Francisco

Industry Ranking

2

Previous Industry Ranking

3

Previous Top 50 Ranking

20

Website

http://www.salesforce.com

Overall Score

7.36

Salesforce is also featured in these fortune lists

#326

Fortune 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets4
Social Responsibility1
Quality of Management2
Financial Soundness5
Long-Term Investment Value2
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness5
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

Fortune's Blue Ribbon Companies 2017

These 32 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2017 rankings.

Adobe Found and Closed a Gender Wage Gap Among Its Employees

It didn't take very long.

raceAhead: The Best Places for Diversity List, Bigoted Bakers Go To Court, Losing All The Einsteins

A survey of 442,624 employees reveals what they actually think about their employer's diversity and inclusion efforts.

3 Big Takeaways from Amazon's Cloud Bonanza

Amazon wants to keep its lead in the cloud as rivals grow.

Salesforce Tops Wall Street Estimates on Strong Demand

But outlook disappoints.

