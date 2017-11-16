Shantanu Narayen
Adobe has long had a knack for churning out household-name products: It created the PDF, Photoshop, Adobe Flash, and Acrobat. But Shantanu Narayen has accomplished the rare feat of propelling an already successful tech company into the stratosphere. The India-born exec took the top job the year before the financial crisis and quickly shifted the company away from selling CDs in boxes toward a subscription model integrated with the cloud—a then-controversial move now considered to be one of the most successful cloud transformations to date. Adobe has also fashioned itself as a digital marketing powerhouse, doubling down on data analytics. The result? Revenue was up 25% through the first three quarters of 2017, and the stock is up 74% this year alone. —Anne VanderMey