19

AT&T

T

U.S.

 

The telecommunications giant improved its revenues in 2016 and posted a record $39.3 billion in cash from operations as it invested heavily in the wireless, fiber, and Internet Protocol networks that make up its business. It started the year integrating its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV and ended it by announcing an even larger deal for media stalwart Time Warner. Along the way the company added 6.2 million wireless subscribers in the highly competitive U.S. market and expanded its lucrative business services portfolio. AT&T was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas.

CEO

Randall L. Stephenson

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Dallas, TX

Website

www.att.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

268,540

AT&T is also featured in these fortune lists

#9

Fortune 500

#37

World’s Most Admired Companies

#93

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

AT&T: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$163,78611.6%
Profits ($M)$12,976.0-2.8%
Assets ($M)$403,821
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$123,135
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.9%
Profits as % of Assets3.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.5%
News about AT&T

Major Tech Firms Clash With Internet Providers Over U.S. Net Neutrality Rules

Tech giants argue that rolling back Obama-era rules would harm consumers.

Read More →
AT&T Has Tentative Deal with Workers Who Went on Strike

Workers in California and Nevada had rejected initial settlement.

Read More →
AT&T Plans to Shake Up Executive Ranks After the Time Warner Deal

CEO Randall Stephenson to become executive chairman.

Read More →
Where AT&T Is Expanding Fastest Mobile Service Next

But it's still at least a year away from super-fast 5G deployments.

Read More →
Why You Should Worry About Losing Net Neutrality

Without net neutrality, powerful legacy tech companies will be able to buy their way in.

Read More →
