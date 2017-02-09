This logistics leader makes staffers “proud” with numerous charitable initiatives: It will commit $200 million to 200 communities by 2020, and its employees have volunteered on 775 projects around the world. And next time there’s a natural disaster, you can bet that FedEx will be there delivering food, supplies, and medicine. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
99
Years on list
15
HQ location
Memphis
Employees
281933
Job openings (as of February 2018)
20,000
Industry
Transportation
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$60,300
Year founded
1971
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
4,781
