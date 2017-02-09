HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of FedEx

94

FedEx

This logistics leader makes staffers “proud” with numerous charitable initiatives: It will commit $200 million to 200 communities by 2020, and its employees have volunteered on 775 projects around the world. And next time there’s a natural disaster, you can bet that FedEx will be there delivering food, supplies, and medicine. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

99

Years on list

15

HQ location

Memphis

Employees

281933

Job openings (as of February 2018)

20,000

Industry

Transportation

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$60,300

Year founded

1971

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

4,781

Website

http://www.fedex.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities50%
% African-American/Black28%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White50%
% Hispanic/Latino14%
% Native American/Alaska Native1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers3
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Crew Member
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants1,650,783
Avg. # of applicants per opening8
FT voluntary turnover9%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral-
# New graduates hired-

93
95
