Still growing fast, Facebook has thrived by packing its platforms with mobile advertising and by building up acquired franchises like Instagram and WhatsApp.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Menlo Park, Calif.
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
3
Years on List
3
CEO
Mark Zuckerberg
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Facebook is also featured in these fortune lists
#98
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Facebook
Study Finds 'Collusion Network' of Fake Likes on Facebook
Whether Russia was involved has yet to be determined.
Read More →
How We Can Fix Facebook Before the 2020 Election
Russian political ads are a serious problem.
Read More →
Most American Adults Get News From Social Media
But Twitter is not as popular as you might think.
Read More →
Facebook's Big Push Into Video Comes With a Big Price Tag
The social networking giant is ramping up its Watch digital video service.
Read More →