The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

6

Facebook

FB
 

Still growing fast, Facebook has thrived by packing its platforms with mobile advertising and by building up acquired franchises like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Location

Menlo Park, Calif.

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

3

Years on List

3

CEO

Mark Zuckerberg

Website

http://www.facebook.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
Facebook is also featured in these fortune lists

#98

Fortune 500

Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$30,288
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$11,542
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank12
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate50%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank19
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate67%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank38
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate31%
Beat S&P 500 (9.6%)Yes
P/E Ratio32
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Facebook

Study Finds 'Collusion Network' of Fake Likes on Facebook

Whether Russia was involved has yet to be determined.

Read More →
CEO Daily: Saturday, September 9, 2017

The special Sino Saturday edition of CEO Daily.

Read More →
How We Can Fix Facebook Before the 2020 Election

Russian political ads are a serious problem.

Read More →
Most American Adults Get News From Social Media

But Twitter is not as popular as you might think.

Read More →
Facebook's Big Push Into Video Comes With a Big Price Tag

The social networking giant is ramping up its Watch digital video service.

Read More →
5
7
