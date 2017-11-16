Phebe Novakovic
Though her company is best known for making tanks and submarines, Novakovic has positioned General Dynamics to help the government beyond just the Pentagon modernize its technology. A case in point: GD just scored a massive $455 million contract to provide cloud computing and call-center services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help it run Obamacare and Medicare programs. An acquisition this year also bolstered the defense company’s cybersecurity capabilities, helping it win new IT business with the military. Investors seem to like the direction: GD’s stock has returned 18% year to date. —Jen Wieczner