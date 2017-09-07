HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: National 4-H Council/Courtesy of Microsoft

25

Microsoft

MSFT

U.S.

Battling to bring broadband to rural America.

Two years ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emailed a new mission statement to employees. Their job, he wrote, is “to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.” That empowerment mission includes lobbying the government to free up broadcast spectrum to bring Internet access to the 24 million Americans who don’t have it. The endgame: Microsoft wants more people to benefit from software (including its own) that’s out of reach if they can’t access the cloud.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

CEO

Satya Nadella

Website

http://www.microsoft.com

Employees

124,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$89,950

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$21,204

Market Value ($M)

$567,078

Microsoft is also featured in these fortune lists

#28

Fortune 500

#69

Global 500

News about Microsoft

24
26
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.