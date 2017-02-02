Iraq Says Ruling Against Trump Travel Ban is Move in Right Direction
The ban not only left 20,000 in uncertainty, but threatened U.S. alliance with Iraq against ISIS.
Super Bowl Ads on Spanish-Language Are a Fraction of the Cost, Despite Viewership
Latinx Super Bowl viewership is rising, but advertising costs haven't kept up pace.
Anti-Trump Protests Might Not Predict 2018 Election Outcomes
Republicans have only a slim majority, but Democrats stand to lose more seats in mid-term elections.
Fortune 500 Companies in the News
Musk Pushed Muslim Travel Ban to Top of Trump Meeting Agenda
Tesla CEO commits to "engaging on critical issues," even when he disagrees.
Audi Recalls 576,000 Vehicles Over Fire Hazard and Airbag Issues
Recalls begin this month
Here Are the Best Super Bowl Food Deals
Score pizza and wings for cheap
By Lucinda Shen
Snapchat Likely the Most Expensive Big Tech IPO Ever
Who knew disappearing photos could be worth so much
By Mathew Ingram
Trump's War on Media Fuels Criticism of White House Dinner
White House Correspondents' Dinner is coming under renewed criticism in the Trump era.
By Erika Fry
Girls Who Code CEO Wants You to Fight Trump's Immigration Ban
America welcomed her refugee parents 40 years ago.