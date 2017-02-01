More Than Half of the Internet’s Sales Growth Now Comes From Amazon
Thanks in part to the retailer's speedy delivery
Tim Cook's Life Is Apple's Vision for You
Go ahead and live inside the Apple 'ecosystem.'
Sopranos Star and Rao's Restaurant Owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. Dies at 72
He was a New York icon.
KFC's First Official Super Bowl Ad Has 2 Colonels
"Colonel vs. Colonel" features Billy Zane and Rob Riggle
WhatsApp Beta Reveals New Features
Like 'live location tracking.'
Google Wins ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ Case in Japan
Freedom of expression trumps privacy.
By Valentina Zarya
Former Equinox President Sarah Robb O'Hagan Takes the Lead at Flywheel Sports
She once ran SoulCycle's parent company.
By Polina Marinova
Poll: Any Voter Fraud Would Have Benefited Trump More Than Clinton
Thirty-five percent of voters say Trump was most likely to benefit from voter fraud.
By Kristen Bellstrom
GoDaddy's New Super Bowl Ad Includes a Hidden Shoutout to Women in Tech
And not a single scantily-clan model.