The World's 8 Richest Men Are Now as Wealthy as Half the World's Population
From Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg to Michael Bloomberg to Carlos Slim.
South Korea Prosecutors Want to Arrest the Head of Samsung
The company has denied allegations of lobbying the government to green-light an $8 billion merger.
The Maker of Ray-Bans Is Merging With a French Lens Giant in a $49 Billion Deal
It will create a global eyewear powerhouse with annual revenue of almost $16 billion.
Fortune 500 Companies in the News
Amazon Is Making India Angry Again, This Time with a Pair of Flip-Flops
India's a key market for Amazon in 2017—here's how the company put its foot in it.
The Debate Continues Over Apple's Golden Age
And all the other Apple news this week.
Muhtar Kent: What I’ve learned as CEO of Coca-Cola
Doing an excellent job is only the starting point.
By Lucinda Shen
Millennials Are Worth Half as Much as Their Parents Were at the Same Age
And they're earning 20% less.
By Stephen Gandel
Here's What World Leaders Think Is the Greatest Risk for 2017
It's not climate change or a collapse of the euro.
By Jeff John Roberts
How Beards Grew Into a Big Bushy Business
"Lumbersexuals" are over but beards are still a thing