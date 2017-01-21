Trump Son-in-Law Kushner Can Serve as White House Adviser
Anti-nepotism laws regulate paid work, but not necessarily the advice given by private citizens.
Zuckerberg and Palmer Luckey Testify in Oculus Rift Trial
ZeniMax argues Luckey could never have invented the Rift without their help.
North Dakota Tribe Formally Calls on Pipeline Protesters to Disperse
Amid further clashes with law enforcement, fears of flooding from heavy snowfall.
Fortune 500 Companies in the News
Women’s March on Washington Protesters Got a Mid-Flight Surprise on Southwest
Southwest says celebrating special moments with passengers is up to individual crews.
People Aren't Happy That Twitter 'Forced' Them to Follow President Trump
Twitter said it was was working to resolve the issue
Apple Criticized Amid Mixed iPhone Sales Reports
And all the other Apple news this week.
By Clifton Leaf
The Healthy Power of Restraint
On the first day of President No. 45, here’s what we could learn from No. 33.
By Geoff Colvin
Trump Inauguration Makes History Today in More Ways Than One
No president is prepared for office, but Trump has catching up to do.
By Mathew Ingram
How the Media Sowed the Seeds of Its Own Post-Trump Irrelevance
The election was a perfect storm of misinterpretations, confirmation bias, and false equivalence.