Obama Lines Up a Meeting With Lawmakers, a Speech in Chicago
Only about 1 in 4 Americans want Trump and the GOP-led Congress to completely repeal the ACA.
Foxconn Aims for Full Automation of Chinese Factories
Job losses could undermine political stability.
The Internet Bids Farewell to 2016 on Twitter
Including President-elect Donald Trump, who wanted to include "his many enemies" in his well-wishes.
Fortune 500 Companies in the News
5 Things That Could Make Amazon Even Stronger In 2017
This year, some of the company's biggest bets may finally pay out.
Cops Say Uber Driver Saved 16-Year-Old Passenger From Sex Trafficking
“I was 100 percent sure I knew what was happening.”
Here's What Your Breakfast Might Look Like in 2017
Jackfruit and pancake pop-up shops are among our predictions this year.
By Lucinda Shen
Here Are the Fortune 500's Biggest Losers in 2016
Some stocks lost as much as 75% while the S&P 500 surged 12%.
By Erin Griffith
The Ugly Unethical Underside of Silicon Valley
Too many startups are taking "fake it till you make it" too far.
By Chris Matthews
These 5 Trends Will Shape the Housing Market in 2017
Residential real estate has momentum.