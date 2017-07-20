HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

308

Publix Super Markets

U.S.

 

For almost a decade the 81-year old, privately-held supermarket chain in the Southeastern U.S. was on a slow growth trajectory under CEO Ed Crenshaw, who semi-retired in May 2016 but continues as chairman. Under the leadership of lifelong Publix associate Todd Jones, the world’s largest employee-owned company recorded $34 billion in 2016 sales, an 5% increase from the (slightly shorter) year prior, and record profits of more than $2 billion. The company has growth on the brain with expansion plans that include Virginia and the Carolinas. With 180,000 employees (and co-owners thanks to a health stock ownership plan), what’s a few more?

CEO

Randall T. Jones Sr.

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Lakeland, FL

Website

www.publix.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

191,000

Publix Super Markets is also featured in these fortune lists

#85

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

#21

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Publix Super Markets: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$34,2745.1%
Profits ($M)$2,025.73.1%
Assets ($M)$17,464
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,473
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.9%
Profits as % of Assets11.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.0%
