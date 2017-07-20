The Everything Store continued its assault on, well, everything in 2016: drones (via its Prime Air program), artificial intelligence (via its popular Alexa assistant), convenience stores (via its cashier-less Amazon Go chain), and most crucially, analyst expectations that the company couldn’t turn a profit with regularity. The e-commerce giant is plowing money in with its blockbuster Echo home automation device portfolio, its Prime streaming video and music service, and its industry-leading Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform, which is under siege from rivals including Microsoft and Google. Amazon was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey P. Bezos
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
9
Employees
341,400
#12
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Amazon.com
And he thinks it'll keep him from having to close stores.
Regulators are getting aggressive with tech giants—and the fines can be steep.
Get ready for a big delivery of discounted goods.
Most people would give up their loyalty to something better.
Two media executives discussed the changing television industry landscape.