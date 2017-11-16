Francisco D’Souza
The $14.4 billion IT consulting and outsourcing shop D’Souza cofounded in 1994 is on a roll, averaging 15.1% annual sales growth over the past three years. That strong performance has been across multiple sectors and geographies—and has come in the middle of Cognizant’s own transformation. A year ago, D’Souza rejiggered the company to prioritize services that help clients adapt and keep pace with the digital revolution (all the buzzwords—A.I., data analytics, etc.—apply). Those offerings now account for a quarter of Cognizant’s revenue and help explain the stock’s blistering 49% total return over the past 12 months. —Erika Fry