World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

40

Accenture

ACN

Information Technology Services

Industry

Information Technology Services

Location

Dublin

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

41

Website

http://www.accenture.com

Overall Score

7.25

Accenture is also featured in these fortune lists

#305

Global 500

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation1
People Management1
Use of Corporate Assets1
Social Responsibility2
Quality of Management1
Financial Soundness1
Long-Term Investment Value1
Quality of Products/Services1
Global Competitiveness1
