Capital One Financial

The credit card company is “welcoming to all walks of life” with a “focus on cultural diversity that is unsurpassed,” employees say. Its “genuine” CEO, Richard Fairbank, is “focused on making sure everyone knows where we are going.” And last year, associates put in 394,977 volunteer hours to causes like teaching kids to code.
Rank last year
17
Years on list
12
HQ location
McLean, Va.
Employees
43,700
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,500
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$25,500
Year founded
1994
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
