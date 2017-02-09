HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Capital One Financial

The credit card company is “welcoming to all walks of life” with a “focus on cultural diversity that is unsurpassed,” employees say. Its “genuine” CEO, Richard Fairbank, is “focused on making sure everyone knows where we are going.” And last year, associates put in 394,977 volunteer hours to causes like teaching kids to code.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

Years on list

12

HQ location

McLean, Va.

Employees

43,700

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,500

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$25,500

Year founded

1994

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.capitalone.com
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities49%
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White51%
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Senior Software Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants600,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening40
FT voluntary turnover-
Jobs filled internally33%
Jobs filled by referral42%
# New graduates hired800

