Nvidia’s products are at the forefront of a number of attractive trends, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. But it’s most highly linked to the gaming sector, which accounts for 57% of revenues. The excitement around these technologies has helped shareholder returns reach an annualized 134% over the past three years. Not all of the company’s revenue streams are so glamorous: Nvidia also gets 20% of sales from data centers, creating a stable floor if economic downturns crimp its other businesses.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
4
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
CEO
Jensen Huang
Website
Employees
11,528
HQ Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$11,877
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$4,301
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$149,380
SPONSOR CENTER
News about NVIDIA
Today's chip designs aren't optimized for the coming super-fast connected era.
The competition is supposedly not tied to military uses of the technology.
Fortune tried some leading cloud-gaming services to see if they are as good as watching Netflix.
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, August 21, 2018.