The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

11

NVIDIA

NVDA

Nvidia’s products are at the forefront of a number of attractive trends, including ­artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. But it’s most highly linked to the gaming sector, which accounts for 57% of revenues. The excitement around these technologies has helped shareholder returns reach an annualized 134% over the past three years. Not all of the company’s revenue streams are so glamorous: Nvidia also gets 20% of sales from data centers, creating a stable floor if economic downturns crimp its other businesses.

Overall Score

4

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment

CEO

Jensen Huang

Website

http://www.nvidia.com

Employees

11,528

HQ Location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$11,877

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$4,301

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$149,380

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended July 31, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about NVIDIA

This Is What Mobile Chip Designer Arm Wants to Add to 5G Networks

Today's chip designs aren't optimized for the coming super-fast connected era.

Read More →
How 5G Wireless and Cloud Computing May Make $1,000 Phones Obsolete

Some day.

Read More →
Drone Wars: Lockheed Martin Is Offering Millions in Prizes for AI That Can Beat Human Pilots

The competition is supposedly not tied to military uses of the technology.

Read More →
Nvidia, Sony, and Others Promise a New Era of Cloud Gaming. Here's What Their Services Are Like

Fortune tried some leading cloud-gaming services to see if they are as good as watching Netflix.

Read More →
Data Sheet—Fortune's Fastest Growers Have Avoided the Dark Side of Rapid Expansion

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Read More →
