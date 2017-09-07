HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

1

J.P. Morgan Chase

JPM

U.S.

America’s biggest bank designs a blueprint for urban economic revival.

Bank profits don’t grow when the economy stalls. And ­JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie ­Dimon and his colleagues believe U.S. GDP growth won’t be robust again unless the country does more to revitalize cities hobbled by lost manufacturing jobs. That’s one reason America’s largest bank is now steering some $250 million annually into community-building investments like small-business development, job-skills training, and neighborhood revitalization, and deploying a “service corps” of advisers to help those investments bear fruit. In Detroit, its efforts have created some 1,700 jobs and seeded more than 100 new businesses since 2014; this fall, the bank will expand the model to multiple cities. The endgame: A virtuous cycle where healthier cities breed healthier businesses—in other words, an ideal climate for the banking industry.

Click here to read more about J.P. Morgan Chase’s efforts in Detroit.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

CEO

James Dimon

Website

http://www.jpmorganchase.com

Employees

243,355

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$105,486

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$24,733

Market Value ($M)

$321,985

News about J.P. Morgan Chase

How Fortune’s World-Changing Companies Make Their Profits Matter

It’s a twist on Capitalism 101: Make more money, do more good.

Read More →
How J.P. Morgan Chase Is Fueling Detroit’s Revival

The bank is investing in a Motown miracle—and CEO Jamie Dimon wants to take the strategy nationwide.

Read More →
Here's The Biggest Reason Bank of America is Crushing It vs. Wells Fargo

BofA's market cap has jumped over $50 billion in two years.

Read More →
American Express Hopes to Lure Millennials With Two New Budget-Savvy Features

Card holders can separate large expenses, like medical bills, from small purchases, like cups of cof

Read More →
Why Big Business Is Racing to Build Blockchains

Everyone from Walmart to Wall Street is betting on the tech behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Read More →
 
2
