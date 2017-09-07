Using data analytics to help health care providers make life-saving differences.
Some projects of Accenture’s Analytics and Health and Public Services teams are literally matters of life and death. In Saga Prefecture, Japan, the consulting firm analyzed transport data and identified inefficiencies, helping to shave a critical 1.3 minutes off emergency transport times. In Valencia, Spain, it reduced hospitalizations and E.R. visits nearly 80% with a predictive analytics solution that identified patients at risk of avoidable, repeat trips. And in the U.S., people using digital tools created by Accenture and insurer Aetna achieved 5% to 10% weight loss, helping prevent the onset of diabetes.
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
CEO
Pierre Nanterme
Website
Employees
384,000
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$34,798
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$4,112
Market Value ($M)
$83,683
