The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

24

Accenture

ACN

Ireland

Using data analytics to help health care providers make life-saving differences.

Some projects of Accenture’s Analytics and Health and Public Services teams are literally matters of life and death. In Saga Prefecture, Japan, the consulting firm analyzed transport data and identified inefficiencies, helping to shave a critical 1.3 minutes off emergency transport times. In Valencia, Spain, it reduced hospitalizations and E.R. visits nearly 80% with a predictive analytics solution that identified patients at risk of avoidable, repeat trips. And in the U.S., people using digital tools created by Accenture and insurer Aetna achieved 5% to 10% weight loss, helping prevent the onset of diabetes.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

CEO

Pierre Nanterme

Website

http://www.accenture.com

Employees

384,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$34,798

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$4,112

Market Value ($M)

$83,683

Accenture is also featured in these fortune lists

#305

Global 500

