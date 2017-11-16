Mark Zuckerberg
Running an epoch-defining global company is tough work, as Mark Zuckerberg is finding out the hard way. Facebook didn’t have a grip on its own publishing platform, allowing Russians and plain-old commercial scammers to take advantage of Facebook’s users. Though initially dismissive, the CEO has promised to address the crisis. The reason this all matters is that the business he founded—now valued at more than a half-trillion dollars—continues to mint profits (a record $4.7 billion in the third quarter). It also continues to expand through its portfolio approach to virtual reality and all manner of digital advertising. —Adam Lashinsky