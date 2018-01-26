HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of NVIDIA

30

NVIDIA

It’s all about family at this soaring Silicon Valley semiconductor and software company, which offers unlimited time off and 110 days of maternity leave. (Dads get 60 days.) “I have always had the sense that management recognizes and is happy to accommodate my need to put my family first,” one employee says. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

39

Years on list

3

HQ location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Employees

5,658

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,437

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$6,910

Year founded

1993

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

15

Website

http://www.nvidia.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities56%
% African-American/Black1%
% Asian51%
% Caucasian/White42%
% Hispanic/Latino3%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Engineer Sr, Sys SW (IC4)
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth16%
# of job applicants56,573
Avg. # of applicants per opening39
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally-
Jobs filled by referral24%
# New graduates hired178

News about NVIDIA

The Secret Factor in Adobe’s 400% Stock Gain? A Cardboard Box

How a clever gimmick helped kickstart creative problem solving.

Read More →
What Reviewers Are Saying About AMD's New 'Raven Ridge' PC Chips

Resetting PC market expectations on the low end.

Read More →
Here's Why Nvidia's Stock Is Booming—Again

Gamers and AI researchers both want fast graphics cards.

Read More →
The 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back in 2018

Fortune's annual ranking of the best companies for charity and volunteering.

Read More →
Why Intel's Stock Price Just Jumped 9% to Its Highest Price Since 2000

Fears of Meltdown are melting away.

Read More →
29
31
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.