It’s all about family at this soaring Silicon Valley semiconductor and software company, which offers unlimited time off and 110 days of maternity leave. (Dads get 60 days.) “I have always had the sense that management recognizes and is happy to accommodate my need to put my family first,” one employee says. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
39
Years on list
3
HQ location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Employees
5,658
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,437
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$6,910
Year founded
1993
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
15
Website
